Defender Richards joins from Bayern

July 27 2022
Crystal Palace have signed centre back Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.
Richards, 22, arrives from the Bundesliga club for a reported fee of around £11million.
The United States international became a stand-out performer after making his debut aged 18.
He has penned a five-year contract with the Eagles and will provide competition for Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi.
Richards said: "I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up of course watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so itll be cool to spend some time on the field with them [the Palace players] and be a part of this historic club. Im really excited for it.
"The kind of project Ive seen [attracted me]. Its a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like theyre always fighting."
