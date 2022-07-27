Defender Richards joins from Bayern

July 27 2022

Crystal Palace have signed centre back Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.

Richards, 22, arrives from the Bundesliga club for a reported fee of around £11million.

The United States international became a stand-out performer after making his debut aged 18.

He has penned a five-year contract with the Eagles and will provide competition for Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi.

Richards said: "I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up of course watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so itll be cool to spend some time on the field with them [the Palace players] and be a part of this historic club. Im really excited for it.

"The kind of project Ive seen [attracted me]. Its a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like theyre always fighting."