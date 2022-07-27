You are here: Home > News > Defender Richards joins from Bayern
July 31 2022 9.58am

July 27 2022

Crystal Palace have signed centre back Chris Richards from Bayern Munich.

Richards, 22, arrives from the Bundesliga club for a reported fee of around £11million.

The United States international became a stand-out performer after making his debut aged 18.

He has penned a five-year contract with the Eagles and will provide competition for Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi.

Richards said: "I grew up watching the Premier League and grew up of course watching [Wilfried] Zaha, so itll be cool to spend some time on the field with them [the Palace players] and be a part of this historic club. Im really excited for it.

"The kind of project Ive seen [attracted me]. Its a lot of young players but also young players who have a lot of fight. Palace is a club that seems like theyre always fighting."

