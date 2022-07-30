Palace finish summer campaign on a high

July 30 2022

Crystal Palace ended their summer fixtures with a 4-2 victory at home to Montpellier.

Eagles talisman Wilfried Zaha got the scoring underway with a low strike from 20 yards.

Striker Odsonne Edouard nodded home from close range to extend Palace's advantage.

The Frenchman added another with a strong run and finish to give Palace a three-goal lead at half-time.

Marc Guehi scored the Londoners' fourth goal of the afternoon with a header off Eberechi Ezes corner.

Montpellier pegged one back with an effort from forward Stephy Mavididi.

Mavididi then grabbed his second of the day for the French club as the match ended 4-2.

* A Palace XI saw off London rivals QPR 3-0 away last Saturday.

Eberechi Eze gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at the interval.

Wilfried Zaha scored the second with a shot from the edge of the box.

And Zaha got the third goal from the penalty spot after Christian Benteke was fouled in the area.