Palace finish summer campaign on a high

July 30 2022
Crystal Palace ended their summer fixtures with a 4-2 victory at home to Montpellier.
Eagles talisman Wilfried Zaha got the scoring underway with a low strike from 20 yards.
Striker Odsonne Edouard nodded home from close range to extend Palace's advantage.
The Frenchman added another with a strong run and finish to give Palace a three-goal lead at half-time.
Marc Guehi scored the Londoners' fourth goal of the afternoon with a header off Eberechi Ezes corner.
Montpellier pegged one back with an effort from forward Stephy Mavididi.
Mavididi then grabbed his second of the day for the French club as the match ended 4-2.
* A Palace XI saw off London rivals QPR 3-0 away last Saturday.
Eberechi Eze gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead at the interval.
Wilfried Zaha scored the second with a shot from the edge of the box.
And Zaha got the third goal from the penalty spot after Christian Benteke was fouled in the area.
