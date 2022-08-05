Benteke departs SE25

August 5 2022
Christian Benteke has signed for DC United in the MLS.
The 31-year-old Belgian striker who joined Palace back in 2016, has completed a move to the United States to join up with former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney who is the head coach of the MLS team.
Benteke played 177 times for the Eagles during his six year stay and scored 37 goals.
Palace boss Patrick Vieira spoke after the 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Friday night about the striker's departure from the club. He said: "This is something the player wanted to do. When players want to play and you cant guarantee them time or games you have to let them go. He spent six years here and has been fantastic for this football club."
⚫️ 𝗕𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗞𝗘 𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸-𝗮𝗻𝗱-𝗥𝗲𝗱 🔴— D.C. United (@dcunited) August 5, 2022
D.C. United sign Belgian forward @chrisbenteke from Crystal Palace.#DCU || #VamosUnited
Keith Millen
at 4.48pm by cryrst
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
at 4.40pm by southnorwoodhill
Teams i expect to finish above
at 4.38pm by YT
Teams i expect to finish above
at 4.37pm by Lanzo-Ad
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
at 4.31pm by Lanzo-Ad
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
at 4.29pm by Nicholas91
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.