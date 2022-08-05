Benteke departs SE25

August 5 2022

Christian Benteke has signed for DC United in the MLS.

The 31-year-old Belgian striker who joined Palace back in 2016, has completed a move to the United States to join up with former Manchester United and Everton striker Wayne Rooney who is the head coach of the MLS team.

Benteke played 177 times for the Eagles during his six year stay and scored 37 goals.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira spoke after the 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Friday night about the striker's departure from the club. He said: "This is something the player wanted to do. When players want to play and you cant guarantee them time or games you have to let them go. He spent six years here and has been fantastic for this football club."