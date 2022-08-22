August 22 2022

The name Wilfried Zaha is the most recent one to show up on the transfer list that Chelsea's Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel have compiled, writes Ben Barker.

This comes at a time when the Blues are thinking about their attacking options because they want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and other attackers from Europe.

Zahas current contract at Selhurst Park is set to expire in a year, and the player has indicated that he is not interested in signing new terms with the club.

The Ivorian is interested in trying new things and may perhaps find himself playing for Chelsea, who are looking to add additional forwards to their roster.

The electrifying winger has already competed in over 350 games for Crystal Palace across two separate stints. The clock is ticking on his chances of breaking into a major club. The now-29-year-old player had a less-than-stellar stint at Manchester United a few years ago, and as a result, he finds himself unable to leave Selhurst Park.

It was believed that Crystal Palace wanted more than £80 million for him in the summer of 2019 when Arsenal was interested in signing him. Instead, the Gunners decided to buy Nicolas Pepe, who is also from the Ivory Coast, as a replacement. Even though Zaha pleaded with the club to let him leave, the transfer was never actually completed.

Since then, he has remained with Crystal Palace and established himself as a pivotal figure in Patrick Vieiras system. Zaha, who is now 29 years old and in the last year of his contract at Selhurst Park, is likely to feel that this summer is one of his last real chances to play for a big team.

According to recent reports, Chelsea is seriously considering acquiring the services of the Crystal Palace attacker soon.

After the disastrous signing of Romelu Lukaku for one hundred million pounds, the Blues felt they had fewer attacking alternatives moving into the new season.

If the rumors are true, the Blues will consider making an offer to Crystal Palace for Ivory Coast international player Wilfried Zaha. Since the winger, who is now 29 years old, has already played for the club in their opening night loss to Arsenal, it is possible that he does not want to throw away another opportunity to play for a top side.

In addition, a transfer to another team in London might be something that Zaha is open to considering, but it is unclear how much compensation Crystal Palace would expect. The Eagles might think about selling if they received a fair offer, but if they didnt, they might lose one of their most prominent players when he becomes a free agent in 2023.

In the meantime, Chelsea is working hard to seal deals before the transfer window, which is currently open but will close at the end of the month. Frenkie de Jong is still on their radar, but it will be difficult for them to make a deal to get the Dutchman in.

Speaking of Zaha, the international player from the Ivory Coast would be an outstanding addition to Chelsea. He would improve the teams attacking quality for the current campaign.

They will also be in the position to provide the talisman of Crystal Palace football in the Champions League, which is likely something he has yearned for at some point in his career.

