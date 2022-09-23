Palace welcome Chelsea for Potter's first league match

September 23 2022
Crystal Palace will attempt to improve on two draws, in their last couple of games, with a visit from Chelsea at Selhurst Park, writes Lavina Blake.
The Eagles will have the pleasure of hosting former Seagulls boss Graham Potter for his first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea this weekend.
Its the first of many outings in October, so be sure to keep across all the latest Palace stats, updates and live scores, using the Flashscore app or website.
With just one win to their name, Palace will be keen to bounce back from a shaky start to the season, when football returns after the international break.
After the death of the Queen caused disruption to the football calendar, Saturdays clash against Chelsea will be the first outing for the Eagles since last months visit to Newcastle United.
Palace made it back-to-back draws with a stalemate at St. James Park, after a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the mid-week prior.
It now means Palace are without a victory in just over a month, having last taken three points in mid-August against Aston Villa.
Ensuring they dont slip too far down the table will no doubt be of paramount importance to Eagles boss Patrick Viera.
The hosts will welcome Chelsea on Saturday looking to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone, with just two points separating Palace and the bottom three.
Despite the shaky side, one positive for Vieras side this season has been their relative strong defensive record, having shipped just nine goals so far.
Thats the same number as Saturdays opponents Chelsea, with Palace having scored just one fewer goal than the Blues.
Boasting four more points than Palace, while sitting nine places above them in the table, the Eagles will be eyeing up a shock result against Potters new side this weekend.
However, history is not on Palaces side heading into Saturdays clash, as Chelsea have won each of their last 10 head-to-heads against the Eagles.
Palace last triumphed in this fixture way back in October 2017, when Wilfried Zaha netted during a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park.
Replicating that result, while attempting to resurrect their poor start to the season will be the aim for Palace when Chelsea visit Selhurst on Saturday afternoon.
