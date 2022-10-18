Palace looking for strong second half

October 18 2022

Four things to keep in mind for the second half of the season for Crystal Palace, writes Marc Toomey.

The 2022/23 campaign for Crystal Palace has so far been a mixed bag. Even if the position in the table is not all doom and gloom, its not enough to breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

The coming games before the World Cup are going to have a massive importance for how the rest of the season continues to develop.

As the table stands of the writing of this article, it really is make or break. This year's midtable is incredibly even and none of the teams in the relegation zone have started to really separate from the rest of the table.

Regardless of whether youre looking forward to cheering England on in the World Cup or if youre just waiting for the season to be resumed, there are plenty of things to keep in mind for the second half of the campaign.

Will Zaha continue to perform?

Wilfried Zaha has been the best player in Palaces squad and in the last two seasons he has produced plenty of goals. At the time of writing this article he has scored five goals and is on track to continue his fine streak of scoring.

For quite some time now, there have been rumblings of Zaha being scouted by other teams. He is most likely to complete this season with Palace, but according to some experts, this might be his last season at Selhurst Park as his five-year contract expires in June 2023.

The games against Brighton

For many of the active supporters, and especially those of the Holmesdale Fanatics, the away games at Brighton is one of the absolute highlights of the year. The away game was postponed and the Premier League has yet to return with a new date and time for the fixture.

Many Palace supporters were dreading the short trip down to the coast since Brighton came roaring out of the blocks at the start of the season, but lost a bit of steam and traction when Graham Potter was snatched by Chelsea.

But this simply means that the fans of both teams have something to look forward to. The home game against Brighton is one of the highlights of the year and the Seagulls always bring a healthy amount of away supporters. This fixture is due to be played on the 23rd of February and is something to look forward to with enthusiasm.

Can Patrick Vieira cement Palace in the top half of the table?

The living legend has made quite the impression at Selhurst Park so far and is both appreciated and looked at with healthy levels of optimism. However, the coming months will be a test for him.

Even if the management at the higher levels has made it clear that he has their full trust and that Vieira will be at Palace for years to come, the tune can quickly change if Palace arent quick to establish themselves well away from the bottom tiers of the premiership.