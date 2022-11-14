World Cup 2022 Prediction League is now LIVE!

November 14 2022
Now that Crystal Palace are on a break for the World Cup in Qatar, it's time to play the Holmesdale Online World Cup 2022 Prediction League!
Guess the half-time and full-time scores of every fixture during the tournament and compete with your Holmesdale Online friends to become the no.1 forecaster!
You can predict up to nine matches in advance and set email reminders so you don't forget to take part.
Visit the World Cup Prediction League home page for more details.
Plus, chat about all the highs and lows of the tournament in our Football Talk forum.
