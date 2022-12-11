10 Christmas present book ideas

December 11 2022

Struggling to find the right gift this Christmas? Here's our guide to some of the best Crystal Palace books available.

Crystal Palace & Penge In Colour - £8.88

NEW! This is a photographic story of the areas people, culture and landmarks. In this book, striking black and white images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries have been beautifully colourised and brought back to life. Buy it now

Crystal Palace FC Fan Treasures - £8.99

Take a nostalgic journey through the world of Crystal Palace with this magical collection of memorabilia. Crystal Palace Fan Treasures will bring you back to a football golden era of Subbuteo, Shoot! and stickers. Buy it now

Palace Pioneers: How the first Crystal Palace FC helped create the modern game - £9.99

NEW! Palace Pioneers tells the story of the first Crystal Palace FC, the teams acclaimed history and its legacy. There is an in-depth review of each season, 59 player profiles, over 100 photographs, plus extensive facts and stats. Buy it now

Crystal Palace Player by Player - £9.99

Presented in a sticker album format, explore a comprehensive 'whos who' of every player to make a first-team appearance for Crystal Palace since its formation in 1905. Every photo is in colour. Buy it now

Premier Heroes: The story of Crystal Palace's incredible 2013-14 season - £8.99

Relive Palace's extraordinary season back in the Premier League which will go down in history as one of their finest. Buy it now

Return to the Premier League: The remarkable story of the 2012/13 Crystal Palace team - £9.99

This book chronicles Palace's incredible campaign as they upset the odds to win promotion to the top flight. Buy it now

Mad All Over - £9.99

More than 400 of the most entertaining quotes and quips from various Palace players, managers and chairmen uttered over the years. Buy it now

Cop That! - The Funniest Steve Coppell Quotes! - £5.99

Steve Coppell has not only been one of the finest managers in the game, but his sarcastic quips and dry sense of humour make him often hilarious. Buy it now

Talking Balls: The funniest football broadcaster quotes! - £4.99

NEW! Enjoy more than 300 side-splitting quotes and quips from the games commentators and pundits. Buy it now

The Funniest Football Quotes... Ever! - £4.99

From Brian Clough to Wayne Rooney, take in more than 250 side-splitting quotes and quips from the beautiful game. Buy it now

The Funniest England Quotes... Ever! - £5.99

There's around 250 quotes and quips from the English national team, including gems from Kevin Keegan, Bobby Robson and David Beckham. Buy it now