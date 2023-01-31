Eagles land midfielder

January 31 2023
Crystal Palace have swooped for Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada.
The 20-year-old has signed for a reported £9.7million and has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract.
Ahamada has netted twice and made two assists in 17 starts for the Bundesliga outfit this season.
He has appeared for France at U18 level and had a stint in Juventus' academy before joining Stuttgart in 2021.
Ahamada said: "Im very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and Im very excited to get started.
"I want to show my quality, and I want to help this team with my quality. I want to play games, work hard, train hard and progress, and help the team."
Chairman Steve Parish added: Having already played in three different countries, Naouirou has shown an impressive ability to adapt to new challenges and deliver strong performances in a top league.
"We feel that his profile, skillset and character make him an ideal fit for Crystal Palace and the demands that await for him in the Premier League.
Shaun Derry
at 7.19am by southnorwoodhill
Shaun Derry
at 7.13am by Dubai Eagle
Shaun Derry
at 7.08am by cROYdonrogers
Relegation 22/23
at 6.11am by Vaibow
This Season
at 5.59am by cryrst
This Season
at 12.21am by NEILLO
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.