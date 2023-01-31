Eagles land midfielder

January 31 2023

Crystal Palace have swooped for Stuttgart midfielder Naouirou Ahamada.

The 20-year-old has signed for a reported £9.7million and has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract.

Ahamada has netted twice and made two assists in 17 starts for the Bundesliga outfit this season.

He has appeared for France at U18 level and had a stint in Juventus' academy before joining Stuttgart in 2021.

Ahamada said: "Im very happy to have joined this club. It is an amazing club, and Im very excited to get started.

"I want to show my quality, and I want to help this team with my quality. I want to play games, work hard, train hard and progress, and help the team."

Chairman Steve Parish added: Having already played in three different countries, Naouirou has shown an impressive ability to adapt to new challenges and deliver strong performances in a top league.

"We feel that his profile, skillset and character make him an ideal fit for Crystal Palace and the demands that await for him in the Premier League.