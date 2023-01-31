Eagles snap up midfielder on loan

January 31 2023

Crystal Palace have signed Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan until the end of the season.

Lokonga came up through the Anderlecht youth system and joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021.

The holding midfielder made his international debut for Belgium against Estonia that same year.

The 23-year-old has played 15 games in all competitions for the Gunners this campaign.

Lokonga said: "Im really excited  I cant wait to get started. Im really happy to join Crystal Palace. I want to go as far as possible with the team. I will try to push for me and the team to do the maximum to reach the top."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "I would like to welcome Sambi to south London, and am pleased he has chosen to join Patricks squad for the rest of the season, after making an impressive start to life in English football.

"He has been on our radar for several years since his emergence at Anderlecht, and we very much look forward to his contribution as we push to climb the table."