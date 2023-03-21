Roy returns

March 21 2023
Crystal Palace have re-appointed Roy Hodgson as manager after the departure of Patrick Vieira.
Hodgson, 75, will return for a second stint as manager until the end of the season.
He will be joined by Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy will take on a first team coach role.
Darren Powell will take charge of the U21s.
Chairman Steve Parish said: I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roys and Rays experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.
Roy Hodgson commented: It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the teams fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.
Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.
