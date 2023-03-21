Roy returns

March 21 2023

Crystal Palace have re-appointed Roy Hodgson as manager after the departure of Patrick Vieira.

Hodgson, 75, will return for a second stint as manager until the end of the season.

He will be joined by Ray Lewington and Paddy McCarthy will take on a first team coach role.

Darren Powell will take charge of the U21s.

Chairman Steve Parish said: I would like to welcome Roy and Ray back to the club. We are obviously in a very challenging period but we believe that Roys and Rays experience, knowledge of the club and players, alongside Paddy can help fulfil the immediate requirement of keeping us in the league.

Roy Hodgson commented: It is a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the teams fortunes around. Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.

Crystal Palace is known for its fighting spirit, and I have no doubt that all our supporters will fight with us, beginning with the visit of Leicester City a week Saturday.