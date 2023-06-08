Lerma arrives in SE25

June 8 2023

Crystal Palace have announced the free transfer signing of Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma.

The 28-year-old Colombia international will sign a three-year deal once his current contract with Bournemouth comes to an end on the 1st July.

Lerma had joined Bournemouth from Levante in August 2018 for a club-record fee and swiftly became a favorite among fans during his five seasons and 184 appearances with the Cherries.

Lerma's most prolific season in terms of goals came during the 22/23 season, where he found the back of the net five times, contributing significantly to Bournemouth's retention of their Premier League status. Unsurprisingly, he was subsequently named the club's Player of the Year.

On the international stage, Lerma boasts 33 senior caps for Colombia and has represented his country in both the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals and the 2019 Copa América.

Chairman Steve Parish expressed his thoughts on the signing, stating, "Jefferson is a strong addition to their squad. He has proven himself at the Premier League level, and his combative and competitive nature will undoubtedly endear him to the Palace fans. They eagerly anticipate his arrival on the 1st of July as they prepare for their eleventh consecutive season in the top-flight."

Lerma himself shared his excitement about the new opportunity, saying, "I am very happy and excited by this new opportunity. Crystal Palace has good players and a good team, and I want to help with every objective the club has next season."