Hodgson makes a return

July 3 2023

Crystal Palace have re-appointed Roy Hodgson as manager for the 2023/24 season.

Hodgson, who will be 76 by the time that the season kicks off, returns after a successful spell at the end of last season where he helped the club avoid relegation and steered them to 11th position in the Premier League.

He told cpfc.co.uk: "I am immensely pleased and proud to be extending my time at Crystal Palace, and I would like to thank the Chairman and Sporting Director for their continued faith in me.

"I know what a fantastic squad we have here. Its a great blend of youth and potential, alongside experienced players with Premier League and international pedigree.

"I have spoken with the Chairman at length and we agreed that we must be ambitious in getting the most out of such talent. As such, we have set ourselves the target of a top-half finish, which we believe is eminently achievable with such a fabulous group of players and the most magnificent supporters who get behind the team, week in, week out."

On Roy's return Chairman Steve Parish said: "Roys record as manager speaks for itself. His return earlier this year along with Ray Lewington and assisted ably by Paddy McCarthy produced a fantastic return both in results and producing some stylish performances, helping us climb the table and get international recognition for our players.

"Appointing Roy for another season will enable him and the squad to hit the ground running for a full pre-season and continue the magnificent momentum that has built up since his return."