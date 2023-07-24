Zaha makes Turkey move

July 24 2023

Former Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has joined Turkish club Galatasaray.

Zaha, 30, has signed a three-year contract after his deal with Palace expired at the end of the season.

Galatasaray confirmed he will be paid a signing-on fee of £2m and an annual salary of £3.75m.

He said: "It was a wonderful welcome. Many of our fans were there. This is how I saw how big a club Galatasaray is. I will have the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time.

"To be honest, I talked to many of my friends before I came, like Drogba, van Aanholt. Drogba told me to come here and see.

"When I wear the jersey, I will give my 100 percent. We want to win the championship for our fans this season."

Zaha played 458 matches for the Eagles  the third-highest in the club's history  and netted 90 times.

The forward issued a heart-felt farewell statement on his Instagram after ending his long association in two stints with Palace.

"I want to thank [Palace chairman] Steve Parish, all of my teammates, coaches and the entire Palace fanbase for always believing in me and encouraging me to get to where I am today," he wrote.

"I have been blessed to play in front of you and call you family from the day you accepted me. From the bottom of my heart, I'm forever grateful."