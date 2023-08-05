You are here: Home > News > Eagles buy Brazilian youngster
August 18 2023 9.24am

Eagles buy Brazilian youngster

August 5 2023

Matheus Franca (Photo cpfc.co.uk)

Crystal Palace have swooped for young Brazilian Matheus Franca from Flamengo.

The 19-year-old joins the Eagles for a reported £26million and he signs a five-year contract.

He operates as an attacking midfielder with a high work ethic and is regarded as a developing talent.

Franca, who is a Brazil U20 international, won the Copa Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil with Flamengo. He scored nine times in 54 appearances for the club.

"I'm very happy to be here. I hope I can bring good results for our supporters, for the other players and everybody else in the team," he told the Palace website.

"I'm very excited for my first game here at my new home, giving my best for my new team. I hope all the supporters are happy with me coming here. I bet it is going to be good for all of us."

Franca becomes the third Brazilian to play for the Eagles following Fumaca and Andre Moritz.

He is CPFC's second summer signing after Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma arrived on a free transfer from Bournemouth.

