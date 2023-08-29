Palace through to next round after fightback

August 29 2023

Crystal Palace came back from 2-0 down to beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 in the EFL Cup.

The Eagles netted three goals in five second-half minutes to avoid a shock in the Carabao Cup second round.

Ben Waine put the Championship club ahead after just six minutes with a close-range finish from Callum Wright's back-post header.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who was making his first Palace start, got the ball in the net shortly after but he was deemed to be offside.

Luke Cundle increased Argyle's advantage 33 seconds after the break with a superb right-footed shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Roy Hodgson's triple substitution by bringing on Jordan Ayew, Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp 10 minutes into the second half ended up paying dividends.

On 58 minutes, forward Odsonne Edouard converted Ayew's cross from close range.

Then Jean-Philippe Mateta prodded in an equaliser three minutes after from Eze's assist on the left.

Seconds later, Schlupp fed Mateta to blast home his second goal of the night to make it 3-2.

French striker Mateta completed his first hat-trick for Palace from Eze's pass with an 83rd-minute finish for goal number four.

Palace: Johnstone, Clyne, Tomkins (Guehi 84), Richards, Mitchell, Riedewald (Eze 56), Lerma, Ahamada (Schlupp 56), Rak-Sakyi (Ayew 56), Mateta, Edouard.

Not used: Matthews, Ward, Grehan, Wells-Morrison, Gordon.

Plymouth: Burton, Pleguezuelo, Scar, Butcher, C Wright, Miller (Mumba 71), Warrington (Issaka 80), T Wright (Azaz 71), Waine (Hardie 80), Cundle (Whittaker, 71), Kesler-Hayden.

Not used: Hazard, Gillesphey, Edwards, Randell.