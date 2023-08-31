You are here: Home > News > Palace capture Henderson signing
August 31 2023

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old has signed a five-year deal and will compete with Sam Johnstone for the number one spot.

The fee is reported to be £15m, with the possibility of an additional £5m in add-ons.

"There's something being built here and I really want to be a part of it," Henderson told cpfc.co.uk.

"This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed," he added.

"I'm absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can't wait to get started."

Chairman Steve Parish added: Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit.

We have been long-term admirers of Dean's, following his ascension through the ranks at Manchester United and England, but also his impressive achievements whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United."

