Eagles buy Arsenal defender

September 1 2023

Crystal Palace have signed defender Rob Holding from Arsenal.

Holding joins Palace for a reported fee of £4million and pens a three-year contract at Selhurst Park.

The 27-year-old played 162 matches for the Gunners over a seven-year spell where he won two FA Cups.

He has Champions League and Europa League experience and becomes Roy Hodgson's fourth signing of the summer

Im excited to get started and get involved, he told the club website. "Playing against Crystal Palace the number of years I have, seeing the fans and how intimidating Selhurst Park can be, and how loud it can get, Im looking forward to being on the right side of that this time!"

He joins Jefferson Lerma, Matheus Franca and Dean Henderson and Palace squad additions this summer.

Chairman Steve Parish added: Rob is a player who will bring tremendous quality, possessing considerable Premier League experience for his age. Rob gives us options in two positions at the back, and we warmly welcome him to Crystal Palace.