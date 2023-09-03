Eagles win five-goal contest

September 3 2023

Crystal Palace held out to claim a 3-2 win at home Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Striker Odsonne Edouard's double helped Palace to a second Premier League success of the season.

Edouard got the scoring underway 11 minutes after the break by getting in between two Wolves defenders to prod home Tyrick Mitchell's cross.

Wolves substitute Hwang Hee-chan levelled nine minutes later with a header off a free-kick from Pedro Neto.

Eberechi Eze restored Palace's lead with a neat finish off a knock down from substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta on 78 minutes.

Edouard worked well with Mateta to slot beyond Wolves keeper Jose Sa in the 84th minute for 3-1.

At the end of the sixth minute of stoppage time, Wolves' Matheus Cunha nodded in from close range to take the shine off the Eagles' victory.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp (Mateta 71), Edouard (Hughes 90).

Not used: Henderson; Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri (Bueno, 81), Lemina, Gomes (Kalajdzic 81), Neto, Cunha, Sarabia (Hwang 60), Silva (Traore 73)

Not used: Bentley, Doherty, Toti, Gonzalez, Fraser.