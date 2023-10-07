Stalemate at Selhurst

October 7 2023

Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

The Eagles had several stars out injured and would have probably settled for a point in the circumstances.

Forest were inches away from going ahead in the first half when Morgan Gibbs-White's volley over keeper Sam Johnstone came back off the post.

After the break, Forest defender Murillo drew a fine save from Palace stopper Johnstone.

Palace's best opportunity to score came from French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta who fired a glorious chance wide.

The fixture was Roy Hodgson's 400th game as a Premier League manager  and he is the eighth boss to reach 400 matches in the Premier League.

Palace: Johnstone, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Riedewald (Richards 75), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi 26), Ayew, Mateta, Edouard.

Not used: Mathews, Holding, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ola-Adebomi, Raymond.

Forest: Turner, Mangala (Kouyate 83), Sangare (Yates 76), Gibbs-White, Wood (Origi 76), Hudson-Odoi (Elanga 66), Toffolo, Dominguez, Aurier (Montiel 46), Boly, Murillo.

Not used: Vlachodimos, Worrall, Williams, Santos.