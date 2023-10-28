Capital punishment for the Eagles

October 28 2023

Crystal Palace lost this London derby 2-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Roy Hodgson's side showed improvement after their defeat at Newcastle last time out but were edged by the league leaders.

They had the better of the chances in the opening period but were unable to find a way past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs began strongly after the break and went ahead in fortunate circumstances on 53 minutes when Joel Ward diverted James Maddison's cross into his own net.

Son Heung-min slotted home a second goal for Tottenham in the 66th minute after good work from Maddison and Brennan Johnson.

Jordan Ayew netted a 94th minute consolation for the Eagles after he chested the ball down before blasting in a stunner.

Unbeaten Tottenham move five points clear at the top of the table, while Palace have 12 points from 10 games.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell (Clyne 70), Doucoure, Lerma (Franca 79), Hughes (Ahamada 70), Ayew, Edouard (Mateta 79), Schlupp (Rak-Sakyi 60).

Not used: Matthews, Holding, Richards, Riedewald.

Tottenham: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies (Royal 45), Sarr, Bissouma (Hojbjerg 64), Kulusevski (Gil 90), Maddison (Bentancur 90), Richarlison (Johnson, 64), Son.

Not used: Forster, Dier, Lo Celso, Skipp.