Palace capitulate at lowly Luton

November 25 2023

Crystal Palace crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Luton Town.

The newly-promoted Hatters claimed their first home Premier League win of the season and second from 13 games since coming up.

After a goalless first half, the fixture came to life in an action-packed second period at Kenilworth Road.

Palace were dealt a blow when Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure both came off injured on 49 minutes and 54 minutes respectively.

Odsonne Edouard thought he had scored but his effort was ruled out after the ball cannoned off Luton defender Tom Lockyer and onto his hand.

In the 72nd minute, Teden Mengi converted a loose ball in the box after a flick-on from a corner to give Luton the lead.

Michael Olise scored a brilliant equaliser just two minutes later after the winger ran from around the halfway line on the right and arrowed into the far corner.

Luton forward Jacob Brown restored his team's advantage in the 81st minute when he put away an excellent Chiedozie Ogbene cross from close range.

Jefferson Lerma hit the crossbar in the last minute of added time as the Eagles suffered a disappointing loss.

Luton: Kaminski, Osho, Lockyer, Barkley, Ogbene, Morris (Adebayo, 74), Mengi, Ruddock (Clark 61), Bell, Townsend (Chong 61), Doughty (Brown 79).

Not used: Krul, Berry, Giles, Nelson, Luker.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure (Hughes 53), Eze (Ayew 49), Olise, Edouard (Mateta 80), Schlupp (Ahamada 80).

Not used: Matthews, Holding, Clyne, Richards, Franca.