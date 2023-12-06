Pitiful Palace bomb at home to Bournemouth

December 6 2023

Crystal Palace continued their woeful run of form with a 2-0 loss at home to Bournemouth.

The Eagles suffered a third straight home defeat and have just one victory from their last eight outings.

Bournemouth went ahead on 25 minutes when an unmarked Marcos Senesi nodded in at the far post after Luis Sinisterra flicked on Ryan Christie's corner.

After the break, Palace improved slightly on their poor first-half display and almost grabbed a leveller but Jefferson Lerma's shot struck the post.

However, Roy Hodgson's side failed to record a single shot on target in the second period.

Kieffer Moore compounded their misery in stoppage time by heading in Philip Billing's cross after a mistake by keeper Sam Johnstone.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward (Hughes 69), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell (Clyne 29), Richards, Lerma (Mateta 86), Schlupp (Ahamada 69), Olise, Edouard, Ayew.

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ebiowei, Franca.

Bournemouth: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Christie, Cook, Semenyo (Tavernier 61), Kluivert (Billing 61), Sinisterra (Ouattara 78), Solanke (Moore 88)

Not used: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Kilkenny.