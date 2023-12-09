10-man Palace lose it in stoppage time

December 9 2023

Ten-man Crystal Palace were defeated 2-1 at home to Liverpool.

The game was marred by some dubious calls by referee Andy Madley in this Selhurst Park clash.

Madley overturned an Eagles penalty during the first half when Virgil van Dijk fouled Odsonne Edouard inside the area. The official took three minutes to review a challenge by Will Hughes on Wataru Endo in the build-up.

VAR alerted him to a Jarell Quansah foul on Palace substitute Jean-Philippe Mateta after the game had continued for more than one minute. Mateta converted the spot-kick to give Palace a 57th-minute lead.

The fixture turned on its head when Madley handed Jordan Ayew a harsh second yellow card in the 75th minute to leave Palace with 10 men.

Just a minute later, Mohamed Salah scored his team's equaliser and his 200th Liverpool goal.

And in the first minute of stoppage time, Harvey Elliott fired home a winner from the edge of the box.

Palace saw Sam Johnstone, Jefferson Lerma and Odsonne Edouard go off injured to add to their large casualty list.

They have now won only once in their past nine league outings, suffering six losses and gleaning just five points.

Palace: Johnstone (Matthews 87), Ward, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Richards, Lerma (Olise 68), Hughes, Ayew, Edouard (Mateta 45), Schlupp (Ahamada 84).

Not used: Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, França, Ebiowei.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah (Konate 57), Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Gravenberch (Gakpo 57), Endo (Gomez 45), Szoboszlai (Jones, 73), Salah, Nunez (Elliott 73), Diaz.

Not used: Kelleher, Bradley, McConnell, Doak.