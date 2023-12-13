Gift a book this Christmas

December 13 2023
Are you stuck for a Christmas stocking filler? Take a look at our selection of books on offer.
James Evans gives his perspective as a veteran Palace fan who began following the club in the mid-1950s. He discusses the great games, disastrous defeats and plethora of players and managers from 2001-20 in his columns, reproduced from the Holmesdale Online.
British football fans are the best in the world at coming up with witty chants for their favourite team and players or rival stars they dislike. Check out more than 250 of the funniest songs and chants from the nations terraces.
Take a nostalgic journey through the world of Crystal Palace with this magical collection of memorabilia. Crystal Palace Fan Treasures will bring you back to a football golden era of Subbuteo, Shoot! and stickers.
Palace Pioneers tells the story of the first Crystal Palace FC, the teams acclaimed history and its legacy. There is an in-depth review of each season, 59 player profiles, over 100 photographs, plus extensive facts and stats.
Presented in a sticker album format, explore a comprehensive 'whos who' of every player to make a first-team appearance for Crystal Palace since its formation in 1905. Every photo is in colour.
Relive Palace's extraordinary season back in the Premier League which will go down in history as one of their finest.
This book chronicles Palace's incredible campaign as they upset the odds to win promotion to the top flight.
More than 400 of the most entertaining quotes and quips from various Palace players, managers and chairmen uttered over the years.
Steve Coppell has not only been one of the finest managers in the game, but his sarcastic quips and dry sense of humour make him often hilarious.
Enjoy more than 300 side-splitting quotes and quips from the games commentators and pundits.
From Brian Clough to Wayne Rooney, take in more than 250 side-splitting quotes and quips from the beautiful game.
There's around 250 quotes and quips from the English national team, including gems from Kevin Keegan, Bobby Robson and David Beckham.
This is a photographic story of the areas people, culture and landmarks. In this book, striking black and white images from the late 19th and early 20th centuries have been beautifully colourised and brought back to life.
