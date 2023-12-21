Palace draw home comfort

December 21 2023

Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw at home to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The result ended Palace's four-match losing run at home but Roy Hodgson's team have recorded just one victory at Selhurst Park this season.

Jordan Ayew gave Palace the lead on the stroke of half-time with a header from Michael Olise's pinpoint cross on the right.

Eight minutes from time, substitute Danny Welbeck's looping header off Pascal Gross' deep cross gave Brighton the equaliser.

They almost got a winner when Eagles goalkeeper Dean Henderson punched a cross against the head of Welbeck but the ball bounced wide.

This fixture at Selhurst Park ended in a 1-1 draw for a fifth consecutive meeting, and it leaves Palace nine points above the relegation zone.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Richards, Hughes (Ozoh 59), Lerma, Olise Ayew (Eze 70), Mateta.

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Franca.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood (Lallana, 75), Gross, Gilmour, Adingra (Welbeck 45), Baleba (Buonanotte 45), Mitoma (Moder 83), Pedro.

Not used: Steele, Milner, Dahoud, Ferguson, Kavanagh.