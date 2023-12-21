Palace draw home comfort

December 21 2023
Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw at home to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.
The result ended Palace's four-match losing run at home but Roy Hodgson's team have recorded just one victory at Selhurst Park this season.
Jordan Ayew gave Palace the lead on the stroke of half-time with a header from Michael Olise's pinpoint cross on the right.
Eight minutes from time, substitute Danny Welbeck's looping header off Pascal Gross' deep cross gave Brighton the equaliser.
They almost got a winner when Eagles goalkeeper Dean Henderson punched a cross against the head of Welbeck but the ball bounced wide.
This fixture at Selhurst Park ended in a 1-1 draw for a fifth consecutive meeting, and it leaves Palace nine points above the relegation zone.
Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Richards, Hughes (Ozoh 59), Lerma, Olise Ayew (Eze 70), Mateta.
Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Schlupp, Ahamada, Ebiowei, Franca.
Brighton: Verbruggen, Igor Julio, Van Hecke, Dunk, Hinshelwood (Lallana, 75), Gross, Gilmour, Adingra (Welbeck 45), Baleba (Buonanotte 45), Mitoma (Moder 83), Pedro.
Not used: Steele, Milner, Dahoud, Ferguson, Kavanagh.
Henderson's performance.
at 1.07am by dg1937
Atmosphere last night
at 1.04am by eaglesdare
Crystal Palace v Brighton match thread
at 12.31am by ambrose7
Crystal Palace v Brighton match thread
at 12.09am by CT Charlie
Next manager
at 11.44pm by TheBigToePunt
Police action pre Brighton game
at 11.22pm by Mapletree
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2023 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.