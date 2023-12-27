Palace suffer penalty pain

December 27 2023

Crystal Palace succumbed to a late 2-1 loss away to Chelsea.

The result leaves Roy Hodgson's team just three points above the relegation zone following eight league matches without a victory.

Chelsea took the lead after 13 minutes when full-back Malo Gusto teed the ball up for Mykhailo Mudryk to score from close range.

The Eagles levelled matters on the stroke of half-time through Michael Olise, who controlled Jordan Ayew's cross and fired home.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled that Blues forward Nicolas Jackson was just offside when he converted Thiago Silva's cross.

But VAR came to Chelsea's rescue in the final seconds of normal time when it noticed Eberechi Eze had felled substitute Madueke just inside the area.

Noni Madueke put away the resulting penalty to hand Chelsea an 89th-minute winning goal.

Chelsea: Petrovic, Diasi, Badiashille (Gilchrist 90), Mudryk (Madueke 70), Jackson, Nkunku (Broja 70), Gallagher, Caicedo, Colwill (Lavia 57), Gusto, Maatsen (Silva 57).

Not used: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Matos, Castledine.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma (Franca 90), Eze, Olise, Mateta, Ayew (Schlupp 79).

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Adaramola, Ozoh, Riedewald, Hughes, Ahamada.