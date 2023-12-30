Palace end poor run of form

December 30 2023

Crystal Palace ended their winless run with a 3-1 success at home to Brentford.

The Eagles halted a streak of eight matches without victory to ease the pressure on veteran manager Roy Hodgson.

They got off to a nightmare start by going behind within two minutes when Keane Lewis-Potter slid in to convert Mads Roerslev's right-wing cross.

The Video Assistant Referee made everyone wait three-and-a-half-minutes to check whether Lewis-Potter was on side.

Palace equalised in the 14th minute through Michael Olise who volleyed home Jordan Ayew's deep cross at the far post.

Six minutes before the break, they took the lead with a low shot from Eberechi Eze after a dummy from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Olise made all three points safe on 58 minutes with a fine individual run which ended in a bottom-corner finish.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma, Eze (Hughes 86), Olise Mateta (Franca, 86), Ayew (Schlupp 90)

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Edouard.

Brentford: Flekken, Pinnock, Zanka, Collins, Ghoddos, Roerslev (Onyeka 63), Norgaard (Damsgaard 67), Jensen (Maupay 63), Janelt, Lewis-Potter, Wissa.

Not used: Strakosha, Brierley, Adedokun, Olakigbe, Yarmolyuk, Peart-Harris.