Palace and Everton play out bore draw

January 4 2024

Crystal Palace and Everton's FA Cup third-round tie ended in a stalemate at Selhurst Park.

Manager Roy Hodgson handed Brazilian winger Matheus Franca his first start since his £17m transfer from Flamengo in August.

Few clear-cut chances were created as Dominic Calvert-Lewin shot weakly at Dean Henderson, while Palace's Jefferson Lerma blasted just over from 20 yards.

The Toffees went down to 10 men in the 79th minute after Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off after a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was advised by the Video Assistant Referee to review the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

Eberechi Eze almost nicked it for the home team in the eighth minute of stoppage time but Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia turned his shot away.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Ozoh 85), Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma (Edouard 84), Richards, Schlupp (Hughes 71), Eze, Mateta, França (Ahamada 71).

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Adaramola, Riedewald, Ebiowei.

Everton: Virginia, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, McNeil (Gomes 89), Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma (Beto 80).

Not used: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Chemetri, Hunt, Dobbin.