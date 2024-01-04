Palace and Everton play out bore draw

January 4 2024
Crystal Palace and Everton's FA Cup third-round tie ended in a stalemate at Selhurst Park.
Manager Roy Hodgson handed Brazilian winger Matheus Franca his first start since his £17m transfer from Flamengo in August.
Few clear-cut chances were created as Dominic Calvert-Lewin shot weakly at Dean Henderson, while Palace's Jefferson Lerma blasted just over from 20 yards.
The Toffees went down to 10 men in the 79th minute after Calvert-Lewin was controversially sent off after a challenge on Nathaniel Clyne.
Referee Chris Kavanagh was advised by the Video Assistant Referee to review the incident on a pitch-side monitor.
Eberechi Eze almost nicked it for the home team in the eighth minute of stoppage time but Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia turned his shot away.
Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Ozoh 85), Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma (Edouard 84), Richards, Schlupp (Hughes 71), Eze, Mateta, França (Ahamada 71).
Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Adaramola, Riedewald, Ebiowei.
Everton: Virginia, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Onana, McNeil (Gomes 89), Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Danjuma (Beto 80).
Not used: Pickford, Patterson, Keane, Godfrey, Chemetri, Hunt, Dobbin.
Our 4th shirt
at 11.14am by Elpis
CPFC - The business vs The Football Club
at 11.14am by Nicholas91
Everton Match Thread
at 11.12am by fish mitten
Everton Match Thread
at 11.11am by eagleman13
Our 4th shirt
at 11.10am by monkey
Everton Match Thread
at 11.10am by ASCPFC
