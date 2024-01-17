Eagles exit FA Cup

January 17 2024

Crystal Palace bowed out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 replay defeat at Everton.

The result means Palace have been knocked out at the third-round stage of the FA Cup in four of the past five seasons. A semi-final appearance in 2021/22 is the only exception.

Returning keeper Sam Johnstone tipped over an early effort from Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Everton looked to break the deadlock.

They did so three minutes before half-time when Andre Gomes curled a free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Tyrick Mitchell almost equalised shortly after but his strike from a tight angle was saved by Toffees keeper Joao Virginia.

Home forward Calvert-Lewin fired narrowly wide, while Odsonne Edouard, Jefferson Lerma and Jeffrey Schlupp had chances for the Eagles.

Everton held on to their slim lead, leaving Palace with just one victory from their past 11 matches.

Everton: Virginia, Patterson, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gomes (Dobbin 77) , Garner, Onana, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin (Beto 85), Harrison.

Not used: Pickford, Lonegran, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt.

Palace: Johnstone, Clyne (Ahamada 63), Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell (Riedewald 63), Lerma (Ozoh 71), Richards, Hughes, Schlupp, Edouard (Mateta 71), Eze (Franca 63).

Not used: Henderson, Tomkins, Ebiowei, Adaramola.