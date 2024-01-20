Palace capitulate at Gunners

January 20 2024

Crystal Palace were thrashed 5-0 away to Arsenal.

The Eagles have now won just one of their last 11 Premier League matches and are in relegation danger.

Arsenal started the rout in the 11th minute with Gabriel heading home an inswinging corner.

They made it 2-0 in the 37th minute from another flag kick with Gabriel's effort marked down as a Dean Henderson own goal.

Leandro Trossard scored Arsenal's third just before the hour mark after being sent one-on-one with Henderson to score.

Gabriel Martinelli compounded Palace's misery with two goals in stoppage time to make it five.

The away support held up a banner which read: "Wasted potential on and off the pitch, weak decisions taking us backwards."

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel (Kiwior 81) Zinchenko, Rice (Jorginho 74), Havertz (Smith Rowe 69), Odegaard, Trossard (Martinelli 69), Jesus (Nketiah 81) Saka.

Not used: Ramsdale, Cedric, Nelson, Walters.

Palace: Henderson, Clyne (Ahamada 76), Richards, Andersen, Guehi (Tomkins 87), Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Ozoh, 68), Schlupp (França 76), Eze, Mateta.

Not used: Johnstone, Edouard, Ebiowei, Riedewald, Adaramola.