Are Palace about to replace Hodgson again?

January 25 2024

Crystal Palace's dismal run of results in the Premier League have piled the pressure on manager Roy Hodgson, writes Ben Duffin.

Few would argue that old boss Patrick Vieira's time was up and seeing the now 76-year-old Hodgson return to stabilise the team for the remainder of last campaign did make sense. His odds on returning would not have been great on sites like bet with William Hill.

But offering him a one-year deal last summer, when at best it was an unnecessary short-term tide over, did have its critics.

Their concerns, given Palace are sat in 15th place in the Premier League table and only five points away from the drop zone, seem to have been valid. And having lost to Everton in the FA Cup and then been easily hammered by Arsenal in the last week, tensions and feelings are running extremely high.

Hodgson said the question by a reporter about his Palace future was disrespectful. He said: "Ive been in management for 47 years. Ive got a CBE for services to football. My answer to you is that makes no difference to me at all. To suggest that it should is disrespectful.

"I think about the match. You cant affect the outside noise. When youve been in football as long as I have you understand that. My attitude is Im employed to do a job to the best of my ability. If there are people that want me to leave the club, they can tell me."

There is now some speculation that in recent talks with chairman Steve Parish, Hodgson will remain in place for the upcoming Sheffield United clash and anything other than a more convincing result, could see the axe fall again.

If you read between the lines, it seems the board themselves have already turned, but Parish is being a touch more patient in the hope things turn around, probably more out of respect than anything else.

Put simply, we need a decent win against the Premier League's bottom-placed side in an effort to spark a revival, or time might be up. Especially with Brighton and Chelsea the next two on the horizon.

Naturally for the rumour mill, it was noted that former Chelsea boss Graham Potter was seen at the Arsenal defeat.

Having recently left Nottingham Forest, Steve Cooper's name is also being linked  it is claimed that we spoke to both over the summer before finally deciding to stick with Hodgson. Julen Lopetegui is also being referenced as one of the potential replacements should a change more swiftly happen.

Hopefully Hodgson can start a promising run of results to keep the Eagles out of relegation danger and give a new manager the platform to build next season in the top flight.