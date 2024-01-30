Palace swoop for defender

January 30 2024

Crystal Palace have signed right-back Daniel Munoz from Genk.

The Colombia defender joins the Eagles for £6.8m on a three-year deal with an extra year option.

He has played 17 league matches this season, scoring five goals, and links up with countryman Jefferson Lerma.

Munoz, 27, moved from South America to Belgium in 2020 and won the Belgian Cup in his first campaign.

A year later he was selected for his country and has gone on to claim 23 caps for Colombia.

"It's a pleasure for me to be here at such a historic club, such a big club as Crystal Palace," he said.

"I'm very excited, very happy, and I can't wait to be on the pitch."

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: "We are delighted to welcome a player of Daniel's quality and character to the club.

"He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and he possesses an impressive record going forwards for a full-back.

"I am certain his ability, athleticism and tenacity will be a huge boost to the squad for the remainder of the season, and beyond."