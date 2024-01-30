Palace clinch nervy thriller

January 30 2024

Crystal Palace twice came from behind to beat Sheffield United 3-2 at home.

The victory eased the pressure on manager Roy Hodgson after his side had picked just one win in their previous 10 league games.

The Eagles went a goal down after just 20 seconds when Ben Brereton Diaz was released by Gustavo Hamer and he rifled into the bottom corner.

However, they equalised in the 17th minute though Eberechi Eze who put away in Michael Olise's lofted cross.

James McAtee restored the visiting team's advantage with a deflected effort past Dean Henderson three minutes later.

Eze brought Palace level again in the 27th minute with a left-foot strike into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Then Michael Olise put Palace 3-2 ahead on 67 minutes with curling goal in off the post which ended up securing all three points.

United almost snatched a draw late on but Anel Ahmedhodzic's header came back off the crossbar.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Olise (Schlupp 70), Eze (Ozoh 78), Ayew, Mateta (Edouard 90).

Not used: Johnstone, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Franca.

Sheffield Utd: Grbic (Foderingham 53), Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson (Larouci 82), Trusty, Souza, McAtee, Hamer (Archer 87), Slimane (Norrington-Davies 45), Brereton Diaz (Brooks, 45), McBurnie (Osula 64).

Not used: Osborn, Seriki, Norwood.