Palace pick up Blackburn midfielder

February 1 2024

Crystal Palace have signed Blackburn Rovers' young midfielder Adam Wharton.

Wharton, 19, joins the Selhurst Park club for a reported £18m, potentially going up to £22m.

The England U20 international has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal after an impressive two seasons in the Championship.

He played 26 games for Rovers this term, scoring two goals, after winning Rovers' 2022/23 Young Player of the Year.

"I've always wanted to play in the Premier League and to play for such a big club like Crystal Palace is a great honour," said Wharton.

"The way they've brought players from the Championship and developed them into world-class players in the Premier League is something that stood out to me, and it's a big reason why I wanted to come here."

Chairman Steve Parish added: "I'm delighted that Adam, a player whose rapid development we have followed closely, has decided to join us at Crystal Palace."

He joins Colombian defender Daniel Munoz as Palace's other winter transfer window signing.