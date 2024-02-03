Palace suffer heavy loss at Brighton

February 3 2024

Crystal Palace crashed to a 4-1 defeat at arch-rivals Brighton.

Despite beating Sheffield United last time out, this loss piles more pressure on beleaguered boss Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have won just four of their past 17 league matches and put in a disappointing performance in their big away game of the season.

They fell behind to another early goal, this time inside three minutes when Lewis Dunk headed in a corner from Pascal Gross.

Brighton stretched their lead in the 33rd minute through Jack Hinshelwood who nodded in Tariq Lamptey's cross at the far post.

Seconds later, new signing Adam Wharton was caught in possession, and Gross fed Facundo Buonanotte to net from close range.

Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a consolation by heading home Joachim Andersen's cross in the 71st minute.

But Joao Pedro reclaimed Brighton's three-goal lead on 84 minutes to leave Palace in relegation danger.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Guehi (Wharton 28), Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Ahamada 80), Schlupp (Olise 45 (Franca 56)), Ayew, Mateta (Edouard 80).

Not used: Johnstone, Tomkins, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Brighton: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Igor Julio (Fati 87), Hinshelwood, Lamptey (Estupinan 79), Gilmour, Gross, Buonanotte (Baleba 79), Ferguson (Welbeck, 69), Joao Pedro (Lallana, 87).

Not used: Steele, Webster, Moder, Baker-Boaitey.