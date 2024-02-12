Derby blues for the Eagles

February 12 2024
Crystal Palace let in two stoppage-time goals to lose 3-1 at home to Chelsea.
Palace boss Roy Hodgson shuffled his pack by giving first Premier League starts to January deadline day buy Adam Wharton and Brazilian Matheus Franca.
The hosts had little possession in the first half but took the lead in the 30th minute with a fine long-range strike from Jefferson Lerma.
However two minutes into the second period, former Palace loanee Conor Gallagher swept home an equaliser from Malo Gusto's cross.
Seconds into time added-on, Gallagher shocked his old teammates by firing a second goal into the bottom corner from Cole Palmer's assist.
On the counter-attack, the Blues netted a third goal through Enzo Fernandez with a finish at the near post to leave the Eagles devastated.
Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Hughes (Ahamada 78), Franca (Edouard 84), Ayew, Mateta.
Not used: Johnstone, Ward, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Ozoh, Schlupp.
Chelsea: Petrovic, Gusto (Gilchrist 84), Disasi, Silva (Colwill 61), Chilwell, Fernandez, Caicedo, Gallagher, Palmer, Madueke (Nkunku 45), Jackson (Sterling 79).
Not used: Bergstrom, Chalobah, Chukwuemeka, Casadei, Mudryk.
