Hodgson steps down as boss

February 19 2024

Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his role as Crystal Palace manager.

Hodgson fell ill during training last week and had to be taken to hospital where he underwent further medical examinations.

The 76-year-old has been under immense pressure following Palace's dismal run of form which has left them in 16th place and in relegation danger.

He told the club website: This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer."

Hodgson was in his second spell at Selhurst Park after coming back for the final 10 games of last season when he signed a short-term contract to take over from Patrick Vieira.

"Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten," said Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

"After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

"I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it's fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back."

Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will be in charge for Palace's Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park tonight (Monday).