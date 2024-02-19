Premier League talents in 2024

February 19 2024

The Premier League has always been a melting pot of global football talent, writes Andy Blake.

As we navigate through 2024, a new generation of footballers is making waves, showcasing extraordinary skills and potential. This article aims to highlight some of the most promising talents in the EPL in 2024, exploring their journey, impact, and what the future might hold for these budding superstars.

The Most Talented Players of the EPL

The preseason is almost over, and another thrilling Premier League season is about to begin. It seems like it happened so quickly. With the defending champions Manchester City up against even more formidable opposition, this season has the potential to be remembered as one of the most intensely contested in history.

An extremely competitive environment is expected due to Manchester United's consistent progress, Arsenal's smart purchases, and Chelsea and Liverpool's predicted comebacks.

Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Aston Villa, and Newcastle are all set to compete hard for a top-six finish at the same time. Conversely, the struggle for existence appears to be as unrelenting as it has always been.

The crucial query that needs to be answered is: Who will stand out as the essential players, the cornerstones that each team needs to succeed? The exceptional people who have the power to change the outcome of games? And so, our list of the best includes the following football stars of the English Premier League.

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace)

Michael Olise is now leading the Crystal Palace assault after Wilfried Zaha left for Galatasaray. He wins possession of the ball effectively in the offensive third and has a strong work rate on defense, which sets up the iconic Roy Hodgson counterattack.

Olise is a versatile player who can play on either flank. He has exceptional technique when the ball is at his feet, allowing him to take opponents on or hit precise long balls. His ability to create danger with set pieces from corners and free kicks is his strongest suit, though. He can play for England, France, Nigeria, Algeria, and there's little doubt that he will be part of a senior national team in the future.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka's incredible rise persisted in 20222023. Saka is a world-class talent in the wide areas, and his importance to Arsenal cannot be overstated, even though Martin Odegaard's creative genius is still crucial. Saka's star is just getting bigger as he finished the previous season with 15 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The talented winger has the ability to go even better in the forthcoming season for an Arsenal team strengthened by astute summer additions.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins continues to be the centre of attention as Unai Emery bolsters Aston Villa's roster with important arrivals such as Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, and Pau Torres. Watkins is an important player because goal output is what separates the team's hopes of finishing in the top six.

After helping Villa win the Premier League the previous season, Watkins is predicted to keep improving and become an even more valuable member of the attacking team.

Matheus Nunes (Wolves)

After what seemed like an eternity of rumors regarding a possible transfer to Barcelona, legendary midfielder Ruben Neves finally said goodbye to Molineux. Strangely enough, he chose to sign with Al-Hilal over a few of the top clubs in Europe. But Wolves are counting on Matheus Nunes to step in and fill the role with ease.

Nunes's Premier League debut season was largely uneventful following his expensive acquisition from Sporting CP. He was able to assist and score one goal. However, there is a lot of pressure on him to improve in the forthcoming 202324 campaign and replace his countryman Neves.

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

Declan Rice has shown himself to be indispensable for West Ham thus far in every way. It is difficult to find a midfield player of his ability, and the £105 million (4 million) that was made from his departure is still unclaimed because of prohibitive costs and budgetary limitations. The rivals of West Ham are well aware of their possible outlay.

At the moment, Lucas Paqueta is the one who has to take up the midfield role. Last season, the Brazilian surprised everyone by showcasing his ability to win balls. He can avoid pressuring opponents thanks to his skillful dribbling. He has the technical ability to score even though his offensive statistics need to be improved.

Matheus Franca (Crystal Palace)

The adolescent Brazilian has shown promise in his stand-in roles for Crystal Palace in 2023 and is expected to get more opportunities in 2024. The dynamic offensive midfield player is a deadly finisher and is sure to become a fan favourite at Selhurst Park in the upcoming months.

James Maddison (Tottenham)

Harry Kane's uncertain future in the face of Bayern Munich's intense interest is a major turning point in the issue. The onus will be on recently acquired James Maddison, who was a favourite in the spread betting football last year, to provide goals and bridge the creativity gap if, and this is a big "if," he manages to negotiate a transfer to the Allianz Arena.

The English talent and Son Heung-min will need to click quickly. If Kane leaves, the South Korean needs to make sure that last season's stuttering performance doesn't happen again for Tottenham to succeed.

John Egan (Sheffield United)

Following the departure of star forward Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille, newly promoted Sheffield United may find that this season they have to rely a lot on their defensive fortitude. John Egan, an Irish international who is back in the Premier League with the Blades and is wearing the captain's armband, will be crucial to this effort.

To guarantee his team's survival, his outstanding performance during the Championship promotion campaign needs to be raised to a greater level.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)

It required some time for Morgan Gibbs-White to get used to his new role wearing a Nottingham Forest jersey. However, when they put together a string of victories to guarantee their spot in the league, he proved to be the squad's most consistent attacker midfield player.

His strong finish to the season demonstrated his tenacity and resolve, qualities that will be crucial if Forest is to avoid the infamous second-season decline in 20232024.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

Last season, Newcastle under Eddie Howe had a well-balanced team that spread goals among their forward line while still fielding a strong defence. Bruno Guimaraes was at the centre of this balance, skillfully leading the squad from central midfield.

He is a force at both ends of the pitch due to his skill in tackling and passing the ball. Without him, Newcastle's weaknesses were obvious because they had few options in the middle. This time around, his collaboration with rookie Sandro Tonali might make for a strong midfield partnership.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United's most reliable player since joining the Premier League, even though Marcus Rashford made a substantial contribution to the team's goal total the previous season. He will still be crucial in determining the team's playing philosophy under head coach Erik ten Hag in the 202324 campaign.

Bruno's aggressive and forceful style fits in well with ten Hag's favoured style of play, and his inventiveness will help Rasmus Hojlund, a recent recruit, reach his full potential. Interestingly, he took over as captain after Harry Maguire left, demonstrating his leadership abilities.

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

With the departure of club talisman Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray on a free transfer, Crystal Palace confronts a formidable battle. Eberechi Eze, who has been progressively gaining influence every year, now has much more responsibility as a result of this shift. Eze, an England international who recently received his first cap, appears ready to replace Zaha.

Interestingly, he scored the most goals for Palace the previous season and was the only player on a squad that had trouble finding the net to score more than ten goals.

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Although Dominic Solanke's technical skill has never been questioned, there has been debate about his capacity to produce outcomes on a consistent basis. Solanke responded to his detractors the previous season by providing 14 goals, evenly distributing his help between assists and goals.

Under Gary O'Neil, this important role was instrumental in Bournemouth's incredible comeback from relegation.

Kevin Schade (Brentford)

Ivan Toney's eight-month ban means Brentford will have an uphill task without him. Toney's injury will keep him out of action until January, which puts pressure on new acquisition Kevin Schade - who will cost £21.5 million - to step up.

Even though Schade hasn't had much of an impact in west London yet, the upcoming season will require him to come up and fill Toney's void.

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

This summer, Brighton said goodbye to one important player already, and Alexis Mac Allister's possible departure could cause more disruptions to the team. For the Seagulls, Kaoru Mitoma is a rock in this uncertain time.

With 10 goals and eight assists in his brilliant debut season in English football, the gifted Japanese winger has high hopes for future performances.

Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Josh Brownhill's services to Burnley have frequently gone unnoticed, but during the Championship season in the previous year, he truly showed his promise. Under Vincent Kompany's direction, he flourished and even led the team to league championship and automatic promotion.

After providing 15 goals and 15 assists in total during the previous season, Brownhill now hopes to bring his creative abilities to the Premier League.

Reece James (Chelsea)

Reece James is now seen as a key player for Chelsea as a result of recent events.

James is the center of attention as right-back Christopher Nkunku is expected to miss three months of action following knee surgery. James also hopes to strengthen a defense that has struggled in recent years.

James Tarkowski (Everton)

Everton's dangerous flirting with relegation for two seasons running calls for a strong defensive approach. Under Sean Dyche's direction, James Tarkowski, a pillar in the back, takes on paramount importance. His topping seven leagues in blocked shots throughout Europe attests to his defensive brilliance.

Tarkowski also has an advantage over other Premier League defenders in aerial duelshe has won almost 200 of them since the 201920 season beganwhich makes him crucial to Everton's efforts to stave off relegation once more.

Conclusion

The EPL's 2024 season is witnessing the rise of exceptional talents, signaling a bright future for the league and its clubs. These players, with their diverse backgrounds and unique skill sets, are not just reshaping their teams but also the entire landscape of English football. As they continue to develop, they will undoubtedly be key figures in the EPL and potentially on the global football stage.