Eagles appoint Glasner

February 19 2024

Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as manager after the departure of Roy Hodgson.

The 49-year-old Austrian, who was previously at Eintracht Frankfurt, has inked a deal that extends until the culmination of the 2025/2026 season.

Glasner arrives with an illustrious track record, having most notably steered Frankfurt to a historic victory in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League, marking the clubs first continental triumph in over four decades during his inaugural season in charge.

Glasner told cpfc.co.uk: I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the clubs supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.

Co-chairman Steve Parish said: Im delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach, is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.