Palace and Everton share spoils

February 19 2024

Crystal Palace earned a 1-1 draw away at relegation rivals Everton.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner watched from the stands after he was unveiled as new Palace manager following Roy Hodgson's departure.

Hodgson's assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington led the side at Goodison Park.

Jordan Ayew rocketed a strike into the far corner in the 66th minute to put the Eagles into the driving seat.

However, Amadou Onana leapt highest to nod home from a corner in the 84th minute to give Everton a point.

Palace have let in 17 goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season, with only Sheffield United (19) conceding more.

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye (Harrison 66), Doucoure (Beto 72), Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Young (Onana 66).

Not used: Virginia, Lonergan, Patterson, Keane, Chermiti, Dobbin.

Palace: Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton (Ozoh 88), Ayew Mateta, Edouard (Ahamada 72).

Not used: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Riedewald, Raymond, Umeh, Franca.