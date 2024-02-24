Glasner wins first game

February 24 2024

Oliver Glasner got off to a winning start as new Crystal Palace manager with a 3-0 triumph against 10-man Burnley.

The Eagles were dominant in possession in the opening period but struggled to create any clear-cut chances.

However, they got a helping hand on 35 minutes when Burnley's Josh Brownhill was shown a straight red card for bringing down Jefferson Lerma who was through on goal.

Chris Richards finally put Palace in front against the 10 men in the 68th minute with a diving header from Jordan Ayew's curling cross.

Three minutes later, Ayew got on the scoresheet himself by sliding in to score off substitute Matheus Franca's assist.

Jean-Philippe Mateta made it 3-0 on 79 minutes with a penalty after Franca was hauled down by Vitinho.

Burnley forward David Datro Fofana got the ball in the Palace net late on but it was ruled out for offside.

The much-needed victory propels the Eagles to eight points clear of the Premier League's bottom three.

Palace: Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen (Tomkins 90), Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton (Ahamada 66), Ayew (Ozoh 90), Mateta, Edouard (Franca 66).

Not used: Henderson, Clyne, Rodney, Umeh, Plange.

Burnley: Trafford, Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Odobert, Brownhill, Berge, Gudmonsson (Cork 90), Amdouni (Cullen 36), Fofana (Rodriguez 91).

Not used: Muric, Manuel, Ekdal, Vitinho, Larsen, Delcroix.