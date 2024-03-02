Palace lose it late at Spurs

March 2 2024

Crystal Palace were defeated 3-1 away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Palace may have a new manager in Oliver Glasner, but it was the old same story as they conceded more late goals.

Back from injury, Eberechi Eze put the Eagles into a strong position by scoring the first goal with a 59th minute free-kick.

Timo Werner put away Brennan Johnson's cross in the 78th minute to equalise for the North London club.

Cristian Romero fired Spurs in front by nodding in James Maddison's cross just two minutes later.

Then Son Heung-min scored his ninth goal against Palace to make it 3-1 and seal the victory.

Tottenham: Vicario, Emerson, van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Bissouma (Lo Celso 90), Bentancur (Johnson 63), Maddison (Hojbjerg 82), Kulusevski, Werner (Sarr 82), Son (Scarlett 90).

Not used: Austin, Davies, Skipp, Dragusin.

Palace: Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton (Hughes 71), Ayew (Edouard 71), Mateta, Eze (Franca 66).

Not used: Henderson, Clyne, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ahamada, Plange.