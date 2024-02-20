Taking a look at Palace's biggest ever wins

February 20 2024

Crystal Palace Football Club began its journey in South London back in 1905 at the old Crystal Palace Exhibition grounds.

Crystal Palace's spirit extends beyond the football field. Interestingly enough, fans have even found success in other sporting arenas.

A notable example is a group of Palace supporters who co-owned a horse which competed in the Cheltenham Festival. Isn't that something?

And during the long history, Palace managed to host some of the most memorable matches in British football history. Let's take a closer look at some of them. Palace are known for several high-score victories over the years.

The Starting Season

Palace started their first season in 1905, with an impressive run of 17 straight victories and only one loss. The highest score win in that season was against Grays United (9-1), with another record victory in a friendly match against West Beckenham (17-2).

The Barrow Blowout (9-0, 1959)

On March 21, 1959, an historic result was achieved over Barrow. This match took place in the Third Division South, where Palace were fighting for a place in the higher tiers of English football.

George Clarke stood out as the primary goal scorer in this match, finding the back of the net four times. While the scoreline itself is impressive, it's important to note that the 1959 season was an ultimately unremarkable one for Palace. Despite the resounding win, they failed to secure promotion that year.

Record FA Cup Wins

Palace landed two 7-0 wins in the FA Cup. The first was when they played against Clapham on 7th October 1905. The second was against Luton Town on 16th January 1929. These two results remain the highest margin of victory that Palace have achieved in any FA Cup match to date.

Record League Cup Win

The League Cup has also seen some high-scoring matches from Crystal Palace, with a record 8-0 win against Southend United on 25th September 1990. During this match, Ian Wright and Mark Bright scored hat-tricks, while Glyn Hodges and Garry Thompson followed up with two more goals.

Most Significant Wins

The "biggest ever win" doesn't necessarily mean the highest-scoring win. During its existence, the club has achieved some crucial victories that shaped its destiny and cemented its legacy in English football.

Palace vs Burnley (2-0) was the final game of the 1979 season at Selhurst Park and was crucial for promotion. Palace needed a win and did just that in front of a record-breaking crowd, securing their place in a higher division.

In the 1990-91 season, Palace once again found themselves vying for promotion. After a strong season, they entered the play-offs. A memorable and tense clash against Blackburn Rovers saw Palace clinch the final and secure a berth in the top-flight First Division. Ian Wright's contributions were undoubtedly crucial in this campaign.

Final Thoughts

Palace may not have won as many trophies as other teams in English football, but they have certainly made their mark. Palace are known for its resilience and determination which they showcased numerous times. This is why the club holds a special place in the hearts of football fans around the world, and their legacy will undoubtedly continue for many decades to come.

Beyond the success on the pitch, Palace are also known for its loyal and passionate fanbase. The supporters have stuck by their team through thick and thin, showing unwavering support and love. It is this unbreakable bond between the club and its fans that truly sets Palace apart.