Sloppy Palace draw no comfort

March 9 2024

Crystal Palace conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Luton Town.

Yet again this season, the Eagles let in a late goal to throw away priceless points as they seek Premier League safety.

Ahead of the match, they had shipped 21 goals in the final 15 minutes of their league fixtures, which is more than any other team.

Jean-Philippe Mateta had given them a fine start after 11 minutes with clever flick into the corner of the net after Daniel Munoz took advantage of a mistake by Luton's Alfie Doughty.

Oliver Glasner's side had 21 shots throughout the game with Mateta, Munoz, Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze wasting chances. Substitute Odsonne Edouard smacked the crossbar late on.

But in the sixth minute of time added-on, Luton substitute Andros Townsend's dangerous ball into the box was headed in by Cauley Woodrow for an undeserved equaliser.

Palace: Johnstone, Munoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Wharton (Hughes 81), Eze Ayew (Ahamada 71), Mateta (Edouard 81).

Not used: Henderson, Tomkins, Clyne, Rodney, Ozoh, Plange.

Luton: Kaminski, Osho (Woodrow 81), Barkley, Ogbene (Townsend 87), Morris, Kabore, Chong (Nelson 87) Mengi (Hashioka 63), Burke, Clark (Berry 88), Doughty.

Not used: Shea, Krul, Mpanzu, Piesold.