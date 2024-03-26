Glasner's first summer target?

March 26 2024

Crystal Palace are well placed to secure Oliver Glasner's first summer capture, writes Ben Winter.

There are some Crystal Palace fans who feel that former manager Roy Hodgson was dealt a bit of a poor hand towards the end of his second spell at Selhurst Park.

He was unfortunately hampered with injuries to key players, not least the departure of talisman Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray.

However, there are certainly those in the Eagles fan base who questioned the decision to give him the job for the 2023/24 campaign. It was obvious that given his age, Palace should have been preparing to move in a new direction where Hodgson could use his wealth of experience in the game as an advisor to a new man for a transition period.

That did not happen and we have now placed our faith in 49-year-old former Austrian professional defender Oliver Glasner, and PowerPlay in Ontario probably had not anticipated that move coming.

Although we are only three games into his tenure, it is clear he is still trying to get his ideas across to the side. The aim is 40 points and effective survival, but at the same time the fans do want to see steps being taken to make us a side that is more entertaining as Hodgson was more defensive.

Once we achieve the magical 40 points, eyes will more greatly turn to the upcoming summer transfer window where Glasner really has an opportunity to shape his squad. It has already been claimed that he took the job based on significant assurances of what he will be able to do during the summer months.

Having lifted the Europa League trophy during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, he will be looking to make an impact in the Premier League to further bolster his own credentials, and his 2024/25 ambitions will hang on the business we do.

One early link on the rumour mill is West Ham United defender Ben Johnson.

The 10-capped England Under 21 international full back has spent his entire career so far with the Hammers.

Since making his first-team debut for them back in February 2019, he has now gone on to make 70 starting appearances, with a further 33 showings from the substitutes bench. And 18 of those appearances have also been in European competitions.

He is however set to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign, and despite being deemed a very good utility player, there has been no agreement on a new contract with them.

A former West Ham employee has claimed Palace have already opened talks with him over a free agent deal. Tottenham Hotspur are also linked via a reference to Ledley King, but although no deal has been verbally agreed, it is suggested our talks with him are quite advanced.

A free transfer would certainly suit Palace, and if this rumour is true, it at least means that the club are already actively taking steps ahead of the new campaign. And then hopefully we will truly see what Glasner is capable of doing.