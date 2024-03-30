Palace and Forest share spoils

March 30 2024

Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw away at Nottingham Forest.

Palace travelled to the City Ground in search of victory that would help propel them away from relegation danger after a three-week break in the Premier League.

The Eagles went in front in the 11th minute with a fine team move that resulted in Jean-Philippe Mateta scoring.

Jefferson Lerma fed Eberechi Eze with an excellent pass and the attacker layed off for Mateta to net his sixth goal of the season.

However, Chris Wood levelled just after the hour mark, heading Morgan Gibbs-White's cross over oncoming Palace stopper Dean Henderson.

Oliver Glasner's men almost snatched a late winner but Daniel Munoz's header hit the upright in the 90th minute.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Ward, Richards, Andersen, Mitchell (Clyne 90), Lerma, Wharton (Hughes 79), Eze, Ayew (Schlupp 65), Mateta.

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ahamada, Umeh, Mathurin.

Forest: Sels, Williams, Felipe, Murillo, Aina (Toffolo 85), Yates, Sangare (Elanga 45), Origi (Reyna 60), Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Not used: Turner, Dominguez, Danilo, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro.