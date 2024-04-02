Eagles slip to defeat at Bournemouth

April 2 2024

Crystal Palace conceded late again to lose 1-0 away at AFC Bournemouth.

It was a familiar pattern for the Eagles as they let in a 79th-minute goal and returned to London empty handed.

Oliver Glasner's team thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Eberechi Eze fired home Jordan Ayew's cross from six yards.

However, a VAR check concluded that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was marginally offside during the build-up.

As the fixture looked like it was heading for a goalless draw, Cherries substitute Justin Kluivert rifled beyond Dean Henderson from Antoine Semenyo's assist with 11 minutes to go.

Bournemouth: Neto, Cook, Kelly, Solanke (Unal 89), Christie, Outtara (Kerkez 64), Scott (Semenyo 46), Smith (Aarons 88), Tavernier, Zabarnyi, Billing (Kluivert 64).

Not used: Travers, Faivre, Adams, Hill.

Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Lerma, Andersen, Ward, Muñoz, Hughes (Ozoh, 70), Wharton (Edouard 84), Ayew (Schlupp 79), Eze, Mateta.

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Clyne, Ahamada, Umeh, Mathurin.