Eagles slip to defeat at Bournemouth

April 2 2024
Crystal Palace conceded late again to lose 1-0 away at AFC Bournemouth.
It was a familiar pattern for the Eagles as they let in a 79th-minute goal and returned to London empty handed.
Oliver Glasner's team thought they had taken the lead just before half-time when Eberechi Eze fired home Jordan Ayew's cross from six yards.
However, a VAR check concluded that striker Jean-Philippe Mateta was marginally offside during the build-up.
As the fixture looked like it was heading for a goalless draw, Cherries substitute Justin Kluivert rifled beyond Dean Henderson from Antoine Semenyo's assist with 11 minutes to go.
Bournemouth: Neto, Cook, Kelly, Solanke (Unal 89), Christie, Outtara (Kerkez 64), Scott (Semenyo 46), Smith (Aarons 88), Tavernier, Zabarnyi, Billing (Kluivert 64).
Not used: Travers, Faivre, Adams, Hill.
Palace: Henderson, Mitchell, Lerma, Andersen, Ward, Muñoz, Hughes (Ozoh, 70), Wharton (Edouard 84), Ayew (Schlupp 79), Eze, Mateta.
Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Clyne, Ahamada, Umeh, Mathurin.
Palace v City Match Thread
at 7.19pm by Nicholas91
Liverpool Predictions.
at 7.13pm by DenTyler
Luton's Fixtures
at 7.08pm by thai-eagle
Luton's Fixtures
at 6.55pm by DenTyler
Are you in or out
at 6.52pm by Lanzo-Ad
Glasner Tactics
at 6.47pm by Lanzo-Ad
