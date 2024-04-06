Eagles defeated by champions

April 6 2024

Crystal Palace lost 4-2 at home to Manchester City.

The Eagles showed plenty of attacking intent but were undone by the superior quality of the Premier League champions.

Oliver Glasner's side shocked the title challengers by taking a third minute lead when Adam Wharton released Jean-Philippe Mateta who raced clear before firing in off the post.

Kevin de Bruyne levelled for City 10 minutes later with a world-class curling finish into the top corner.

Jordan Ayew smacked the crossbar but the away team went in front two minutes after the break through Rico Lewis.

Erling Haaland added a third goal from De Bruyne's assist (66 minutes) before the Belgian got in on the act to make it 4-1 (70 minutes).

Substitute Odsonne Edouard grabbed an 86th-minute goal for Palace but it was too late to spark any comeback.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Ward, Andersen, Lerma, Mitchell (Clyne 74), Hughes (Ahamada 82), Wharton, Ayew (Olise 74), Mateta (Edouard 74), Eze (Schlupp 64).

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Ozoh, Umeh.

Man City: Ortega, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol (Akanji 45), Rodri (Kovacic 74), Lewis, Bobb, De Bruyne (Silva 90), Grealish, Alvarez (Nunes 74), Haaland.

Not used: Ederson, Gomez, Doku, Foden, Susoho.