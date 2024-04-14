Palace dent Reds' title hopes

April 14 2024

Crystal Palace shocked title-chasing Liverpool by claiming a 1-0 win at Anfield.

The result puts Liverpool two points behind leaders Manchester City, while Palace are now on 33 points and edge closer to safety.

Eberechi Eze scored the only goal of the game in the 14th minute after he converted Tyrick Mitchell's cut-back.

A slip from Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk gave Jean-Philippe Mateta a fine chance to stretch their lead but Andy Robertson sprinted back to clear off the line.

Wataru Endo hit the woodwork as the Reds looked to get back into the encounter but Dean Henderson denied them with some decent saves.

Oliver Glasner's team inflicted a first league defeat for Liverpool at home since October 2022.

Liverpool: Alisson, Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 48), van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Jones (Elliott 81), Endo (Szoboszlai 46), Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz (Jota 67), Nunez (Gakpo 67).

Not used: Kelleher, Gomez, Gravenberch, Quansah.

Palace: Henderson, Munoz, Clyne (Ward 77), Andersen, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes (Schlupp 77), Wharton, Eze (Riedewald 77), Olise (Ayew 68), Mateta (Edouard 90).

Not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Ahamada, Ozoh.